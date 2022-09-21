CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “For the laughs, you might get out of doing it; the cost is pretty high,” said retired judge Richard Boner on the latest bout of threats made to schools.

Over just this week, multiple schools in multiple districts have had to deal with various bomb threats, which have disrupted class for thousands of students.

“The fact that it’s happening so frequently now tells me that it’s probably, once it started, that sounds like a cool thing to do, and that’s why you’re seeing the repetition,” said Boner.

Once a threat is made, evacuations and investigations follow, usually resulting in an arrest.

Often those arrested are minors.

Making a threat, even a hoax, is considered a Class H felony. For an adult, that means a maximum of prison time and a record. For a juvenile, that means, in most cases, probation, but schools can also suspend and expel students who make the threats.

There is also a significant impact on the families of those who make the threats.

“One of those conditions is that the person is put on probation, (but) that they have to make restitution to the municipal authorities for the cost incurred for having to send the fire department out, or police out,” said Boner. “Conceivably, you would be required to reimburse the city or county, and if the school incurs some expense, you might be on the hook for that, as well.”