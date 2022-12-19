DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s almost a match made in heaven. A man named Davidson will lead Davidson’s police force next year.

Kimber (Kim) Davidson will take over as the Town of Davidson’s police chief next month, taking over from retiring Chief Penny Dunn, officials said Monday. His first day will be Jan. 30.

“It’s clear Davidson is a very special place,” Davidson said in a press release. “I look forward to joining the Davidson Police Department and working with the men and women of the department to ensure a safe and secure environment for the residents, business owners, and visitors, contributing to the highest quality of life for this vibrant community.”

The new police chief returns to the Old North State after an impressive career in public service stretching over several decades. After working as a police officer in Maryland and Raleigh, he worked with the US State Department. Some of that work included time as a Federal LE Agent in the Diplomatic Security Service. Notably, he spent time opening the American Embassy in Afghanistan, where he was responsible for protecting the country’s president. Other work included collaborations with state and local law enforcement for serious and violent crimes.

Davidson retired from the State Department in 2019. After that, he worked to become an Auxiliary Police Officer in Fairfax County, Virginia. Davidson was recalled for active duty in 2021 to serve on a Congressionally mandated Accountability Review Board for a special investigation of the murder of a U.S. government employee in Mexico.

Despite all the adventure and essential work, town officials said that Davidson wanted to serve as a small-town police chief one day and sought a return to North Carolina for that purpose.

“Given his unique and extensive experience in law enforcement, department and crisis management, and leadership and consensus building, Kim Davidson will thrive as Davidson’s next Chief of Police,” said Town Manager Jamie Justice.

In a press release, the Town of Davidson said they used the consultant group USS ISS Agency and received interest from 28 applicants. Dunn was among three other top finalists in the hiring process.