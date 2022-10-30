ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newborns and parents at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill were treated to a special Halloween party this weekend.

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Aneisha Heath Manager of the NICU at Piedmont Medical Center.

The facility provided photos of some of the babies from the NICU.

“We plan to do something similar for other holidays, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas.”