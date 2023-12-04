CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Minor power outages and traffic delays were being reported Monday morning following an accident that shut down traffic in both directions on South Tryon Street.

Duke Energy said about 600 customers were without power Monday morning following the accident near South Tryon Street and Tremont Ave.

Traffic on South Tryon was expected to be heavily impacted for morning commuters with utility crews working to repair the downed power lines.

The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. and NCDOT does not expect the roadways to be fully reopened before 10:41 a.m.