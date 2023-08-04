ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol said a 49-year-old woman on a moped died in a wreck with an SUV Thursday night.

Troopers said Christine Michelle Hill, of Salisbury, was driving on Dunn’s Mountain Road near Fisher Road when the incident occurred around 9:39 p.m. Thursday.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Hill traveled southeast on Dunn’s Mountain Road and left the center line when she hit a Honda SUV. The woman died at the scene.

The NCSHP said they do not expect charges over the wreck.