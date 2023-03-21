CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – For the first time in recorded history, Charlotte has officially ended winter with 0″ of snow!! Not even a trace!!

While the record is notable, it’s not shocking.

Since 1878, Charlotte had 12 seasons with only a trace of snow, 36 seasons with 1″ or less!

Charlotte’s average annual snow is only 4.3″. You have to go back to 2014 to find the last above average snow season.

So, what does it take to get snow in Charlotte? The Queen City’s average annual snow is so small because it’s hard to get snow this far south!

Many ingredients need to line up perfectly. A potent storm needs to track well south of Charlotte packed with moisture and cold air.

The cold air is the key ingredient that we often lack. We had plenty of storms roll through in Charlotte this past January, but without the cold temperatures.

Winter has 4° fever in Charlotte. Warmer air holds more moisture. But, when it’s not cold enough for snow, more rain falls out of the clouds during winter.

Overall, snow is declining in Charlotte since 1970.

Charlotte isn’t alone…a lot of the south is also losing the white stuff.

But look at the blue dots…the increases. What’s going on there? Warmer lakes and oceans could fuel more potent storms and drop more snow up north.