CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Back to school is in full swing, with eight local districts heading back to the classroom this week.

MONDAY, Aug 7:

Chester County School District

York School District 1 (York, SC)

TUESDAY, Aug. 8:

Clover School District

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9:

Kannapolis City Schools

Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Mooresville Graded School District

Stanly County Schools

THURSDAY, Aug. 10:

Cabarrus County Schools

On both sides of the state line, parents are eagerly getting ready.

“We’re excited. It’s a little bit of excitement and nerves, to be honest. It’s just a new school, new friends, new teachers. He’s excited, or so he says now. I don’t know if he even knows what’s about to happen to him,” said Mara Tabor, who is preparing to send her son to Kindergarten.

Tabor spent her Sunday shopping for back-to-school supplies during South Carolina’s tax-free weekend. While it’ll be an exciting year of firsts for her family, thoughts of recent school safety headlines are stuck at the back of her mind.

“With everything that’s been going on in the world, it’s a little bit scary. You try not to focus on it too much and just think of the good,” said Tabor.

Across the state line, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual Stars and Cars event to hand out backpacks and school supplies.

Sheriff Garry McFadden took time to address some of those school safety concerns.

“We don’t need any violence in our schools this year. I wish we don’t have one gun produced in the school and I’m hoping that we don’t have anything happen in the schools this year. But it’s going to take everybody’s work,” he said.

The number of guns found in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools decreased significantly last school year following the implementation of metal detectors and increased security. This school year, Sheriff McFadden says he’s requiring deputies to spend at least 15 minutes on each campus per day, as well as attend all after-school events.

But in order to achieve his goal of a gun-free school year, he says he’ll need some help from each student’s home.

“I think the parents need to interact with their kids a little bit more to know when they’re involved in a confrontation in the school, to know when there’s a problem, and get involved in it early. Don’t let it linger,” said Sheriff McFadden.