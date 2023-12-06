BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cold temps, snow, and ice are disrupting some learning in the northern North Carolina counties of the Queen City viewing area.

Ashe County school leaders say students and teachers will have a remote learning day.

Avery County Schools decided to go with an optional teacher workday on Tuesday evening.

Finally, Watauga Schools are going with a mix of learning plans.

Photo courtesy of Watauga County Schools

Watauga County Schools will operate on an Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day on Wednesday, Dec. 6. No students will report to school buildings. Teachers and other instructional staff may work remotely, if needed, for their safety.

K-8 students will not have instruction as Wednesday was initially scheduled for a Professional Development Day for K-8 teachers and staff.

All high school students will begin remote instruction at 10:30 a.m.

The Holiday/Snowday program at Hardin Park and Parkway School will start at 7:30 a.m.