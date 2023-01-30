YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rush hour traffic was snarled on I-77 in York County following a multi-vehicle crash.

Deputies are reporting a seven-vehicle crash on southbound I-77 near the exit to Dave Lyle Boulevard.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-77 South is shut down just after the bridge over Dave Lyle Blvd. for this 7 car crash. Please get off on Dave Lyle as an alternate route. The on ramp to 77 is blocked too. You’ll have to navigate your way to S. Anderson Rd. to get back on 77. #YCSONews #Traffic pic.twitter.com/GAYUOnLZec — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) January 30, 2023

They say four outbound lanes are closed for an accident that includes injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area with US-21 being an alternate route.

All four lanes had reopened by 8 a.m.