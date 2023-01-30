YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rush hour traffic was snarled on I-77 in York County following a multi-vehicle crash.
Deputies are reporting a seven-vehicle crash on southbound I-77 near the exit to Dave Lyle Boulevard.
They say four outbound lanes are closed for an accident that includes injuries.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area with US-21 being an alternate route.
All four lanes had reopened by 8 a.m.