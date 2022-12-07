CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Dense fog across the Charlotte area has prompted several school districts to delay the start of class Wednesday morning.

Union County School and the Lancaster County School District are under a two-hour delay, officials said.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for many counties in the Queen City News viewing area until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Hazardous driving conditions to low visibility is possible.

Areas of fog, rain and drizzle are expected through the afternoon.