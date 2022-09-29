CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several school districts in the Charlotte area have elected to change to virtual learning Friday as heavy rain and wind from Tropical Storm Ian are expected to move across the region.

As of 12:45 p.m. Thursday, the following school districts announced remote schedules:

Lancaster County

Fort Mill

Rock Hill

Chester County

Clover

Tropical Storm Ian is forecasted to regain hurricane strength in the Atlantic before making landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm.

Tropical Storm Warnings were issued for the Charlotte area Thursday as conditions were expected to deteriorate Thursday night into Friday.

Rain totals could range anywhere from 2 to 4 inches by Saturday morning before the storm system finally lifts away. Torrential downpours are possible. Winds could gust around 40 mph.