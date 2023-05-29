CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A ‘No Swim Advisory’ has been issued Monday for a cove on Lake Norman after 460 gallons of sewage spilled into the lake over the weekend, Mecklenburg County officials said on Monday.

The spill happened on Sunday, May 28, and was caused by a private drilling contractor that damaged a pipe on Terrance Chapel Estates Circle.

Water quality is being monitored for bacteria, however, there is no estimated time for when the advisory will be lifted.

Advisory map provided by Mecklenburg County