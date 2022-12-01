CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Concord woman welcomed the birth of her daughter by winning a $100,000 Powerball lottery prize, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Officials said Brenda Gomez Hernandez, a 28-year-old housekeeper, went into labor on November 9. Hours later, a Powerball ticket delivered her another reason to celebrate.

“I feel like she brought me luck,” Hernandez said. “I’m so thankful.”

The woman said she used her two son’s birthdays to pick her numbers.

Those numbers matched the numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000, officials said. The prize was doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

“When I found out I cried,” she said. “I’m just so excited and happy.”

Hernandez took home $65,015 after state and federal taxes were withheld.

She said she plans to use a large amount of her winnings to pay for her house.