CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a shooting in northeast Charlotte, Medic officials said Tuesday.

Emergency personnel responded to calls regarding the incident at some point before 5 a.m. Tuesday near 400 Orchard Trace Lane. One victim was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time if there were any arrests or what led to the shooting.

Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more details on the incident.