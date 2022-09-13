CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’re getting closer to October and you know what that means – it’s that “spooktacular” time of the year for ghoulish parties, haunted trails, and other activities across the Charlotte metro area.

SCarowinds has announced its return for the 2022 season with a Friday, Sept. 16 launch. Select nights will run from Sept. 16 through Oct. 30, 2022, organizers said.

Carolinas’ largest Halloween event will feature freshly-cursed horrifying haunted mazes, spine-tingling scare zones, and live entertainment.

Hordes of hungry zombies and blood-thirsty vampires eagerly wait to make guests their next meal. There is no escaping their wicked screams that fill the park. Add Carowinds’ world-class thrill rides in the darkness under the moon, which creates supreme Halloween – dare we say it? – FUN. SCarowinds

Right now, SCarowinds is holding a Slasher Sale on tickets. The offer ends on Thursday, Sept. 15.

2022 Schedule

Friday, Sept. 16: SCarowinds 7PM – 12AM

Saturday, Sept. 17: SCarowinds 7PM – 12AM

Friday, Sept. 23: SCarowinds 7PM – 12AM

Saturday, Sept. 24: SCarowinds 7PM – 12AM

Friday, Sept. 30: SCarowinds 7PM – 12AM

Saturday, Oct. 1: SCarowinds 7PM – 12AM

Friday, Oct. 7: SCarowinds 7PM – 12AM

Saturday, Oct. 8: SCarowinds 7PM – 12AM

Sunday, Oct. 9: SCarowinds 7PM – 12AM

Friday, Oct. 14: SCarowinds 7PM – 12AM

Saturday, Oct. 15: SCarowinds 7PM – 12AM

Sunday, Oct. 16: SCarowinds 7PM – 12AM

Friday, Oct. 21: SCarowinds 7PM – 12AM

Saturday, Oct. 22: SCarowinds 7PM – 12AM

Sunday, Oct. 21: SCarowinds 7PM – 12AM

Friday, Oct. 28: SCarowinds 7PM – 12AM

Saturday, Oct. 29: SCarowinds 7PM – 12AM

Sunday, Oct. 30: SCarowinds 7PM – 12AM

For more information on Carowinds Park Hours, please click here.