CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Friday afternoon.

One pilot was aboard, and the plane appeared to suffer landing gear failure around 3:47 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries.

The Concord Fire Department responded to the single-engine plane crash with specialized aircraft Blaze equipment at the scene a minute later.

The pilot refused treatment due to a lack of injuries. The airport closed for 1.5 hours as officials moved the aircraft off the runway.

Several agencies responded to the crash, including two Blaze Companies, three Engine Companies, one Ladder Company, one Rescue Company, two Battalion Chiefs, one Safety Officer, and one Division Chief. Concord Police, the Odell Fire Department, and Cabarrus County EMS also attended the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the exact cause of the crash.