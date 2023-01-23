Stallings Police say they caught Devonte Bowser breaking into cars this past Saturday.

STALLINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Stallings Police caught an alleged thief breaking into cars this past Saturday.

Authorities responded to a call for service regarding an active breaking and entering of motor vehicles in the Callonwood neighborhood.

They responded and found Stallings resident Devonte Bowser attempting to leave the area. Police detained the suspect based on video footage from the neighborhood. In the video, Bowser is seen wearing the exact clothing.

SPD arrested Bowser on theft of motor vehicle charge and transported him to the Union County Jail where he was issued a $30k bond.