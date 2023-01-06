Stanley Police are looking for a man who tried to break into a house with the homeowner in it while delivering a pizza on Dec. 27.

On Friday, Stanley Police said a white man posing as a Domino’s Pizza delivery guy walked up to a door in the Arbordale Subdivision at about 3:25 p.m. in December.

The homeowner, who was in the residence, spoke to the subject through the door using a remote camera. When the homeowner said they didn’t order a pizza, the subject said he had the wrong house and left the area.

Officers checked with the local Domino’s Pizza locations and said no one matching the man’s description worked at any of their stores.

Police say the white male was wearing a green hat with “PG” lettering on it. He also had a black hoodie with the words “Finisher 2021” on it. The man wore gray sweatpants with Black Vans shoes.

Finally, the man left the house in a small metallic/silver SUV. No other information was available.

Anyone with any information concerning this incident or observes any similar suspicious activity should report it to the Stanley Police Department at 704-263-4778 or contact Gaston County Communications at 704-866-3300.