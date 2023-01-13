Stanley Police say a traffic stop led to felony cocaine charges for one Dallas woman.

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a traffic stop led to felony cocaine charges for one Dallas woman.

On Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a person driving with a revoked license. When they stopped Frankie Lindann Branch, the woman consented to search the vehicle.

Officers found illegal narcotics (crack cocaine) and seized the contraband. They arrested Branch soon after. During the stop, they learned Branch was on probation for previous drug possession.

Authorities charged Branch with Felony Possession of cocaine and driving while her license was revoked. Branch is in jail on a $10,000 secured bond.