STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The passenger involved in the Stanly County plane crash Monday afternoon is said to be in “fair condition” and will remain hospitalized.

The passenger, whose name has not been confirmed by authorities, was one of two people involved in the accident, which ended in the woods at Camp John J. Barnhardt Boy Scouts of America Camp, fewer than five miles from the Stanly County Airport.

PHOTOS 📸🛩️ | Two people were treated for minor injuries after a small plane crashed in Stanly County on Monday, according to emergency services. More: https://t.co/50dR6X23ce pic.twitter.com/SVC141W8sB — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) July 25, 2023

Flight logs via Flight Aware show the flight lasted roughly two minutes before it ended on the Boy Scouts of America’s property.

The plane took off, headed North at 4:26 p.m. from Stanly County Airport. However, at 4:28, it appeared to take a sharp turn over Badin Lake and appeared to aim itself back at the airport.

FAA’s preliminary reports suggest an engine issue shortly after takeoff.

The pilot could not return to the runway and crashed into a set of trees on the property at the boy scout camp.

Medical professionals rescued the pilot and passenger and taken to the hospital. The pilot was released from medical care Monday evening.

Queen City News learned that the pilot was an instructor, and the passenger was a student. After speaking with representatives from the only aviation school on site, Pressley Aviation Flight School.

They said the aircraft, nor was anyone on board a crew member; however, they had been in touch with the crash survivors.

Queen City News has reached out to the family members of the passenger and has not heard back.

Boy Scout of America employees told QCNs that the plane had yet to be removed from the site as of Tuesday afternoon.