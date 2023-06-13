CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Transportation, language barriers, and lack of insurance keep many women from seeking care.

Thanks to a new partnership and some creativity, Atrium Health is rolling out a new bus dedicated to taking women’s care to those in underserved communities.

It’s hard to miss the bright green bus decorated with flowers and that’s exactly what Dr. Todd Kopczynski wanted. If he’s being honest, he would love to see a fleet of these buses driving around North Carolina and every other state.

The retired OB-GYN spent years welcoming babies into the world and now he volunteers his time and expertise three days a week. You could call it a labor of love.

“It’s always been something where we’ve wanted to try to give back to the community and this would be a great way to do it,” said Dr. Todd Kopczynski.

He works on the Drive to Thrive bus bringing women’s healthcare to those in need around Charlotte. The bus first started seeing patients this spring.

Dr. Kopczynski and his wife had been talking about this idea for several years. Thanks to a donation they helped pay for a large portion of the bus and launched the Drive to Thrive Mobile Unit Fund which allows Atrium Health Women’s Care to deliver services.

“We want to make sure we have healthy pregnancies. We want them to come to the bus as soon as possible so we can confirm and date the pregnancy. Then, we’re able to get them established in our brick-and-mortar offices so they have somewhere to go for complete prenatal care,” added Dr. Kopczynski.

“Patients don’t always get early care. Women and even men wait until they have a problem and we want to get in front of our patients,” explained Dr. Suzanna Fox, Atrium Health’s Deputy Chief Physician Executive for Women’s Health.

Dr. Fox and Dr. Kopczynski spent part of their residency together and have known each other for years. Their shared passion to reach those in need is now a reality through the initiative.

“We felt like this was the best way to get to the underserved population to meet them where they live and provide reversible contraception so they can have a family or wait,” explained Dr. Kopczynski.

The bus is one of the first of its kind that’s solely focused on OB-GYN care but it’s more than just a visit with a doctor. When the bus is open for business there is a social worker on board. Their job is to connect patients with whatever care they may need or qualify for.

“We know that if you don’t get early care mortality rates increase,” Dr. Fox explained.

The doctors and their teams are working to reverse those trends. One out of every 10 North Carolina newborns is born prematurely. The state’s pre-term birth rate for black infants is nearly double that of other races. Dr. Fox says statewide the infant mortality rate is 6.8% which is the 11th highest in the nation. That’s why the two physicians are committed to reaching as many women as possible. They say good care impacts the health of the mother and unborn baby.

“I’m very excited. I believe if we do this and do it well it’s going to change a lot of people’s lives,” said Dr. Fox.

And they’re just getting started.

“I always try to say it’s not complete until we get a fleet,” smiled Dr. Kopczynski.

The bus offers the following women’s care services.

Birth control, same-day access to reversible contraceptives like IUDs

Mammogram referrals

First-time prenatal visits

Ultrasounds

Postpartum visits

Screenings for cervical cancer

Screening and treatment for sexually transmitted infections

Screening for urinary tract infections

Connecting to other resources.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are recommended. You can call 704-468-0137 to schedule an appointment. Bilingual staff are available for Spanish-speaking patients.