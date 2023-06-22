STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man convicted of owning child pornography faces a lengthy prison term after a two-day trial.

A federal jury convicted Jessie Leroy Glass, Jr., 49, of Statesville, for possession and receipt of child pornography, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Court records say Glass received and possessed images and videos of child pornography between January and February 2020.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigated Glass after an individual alerted law enforcement about the child pornography. During the investigation, law enforcement recovered two cell phones associated with Glass. Officials found images and videos on the phones depicting the sexual abuse of children, including infants and toddlers.

Late Wednesday, the jury convicted Glass of three counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Glass is awaiting sentencing and is out on bond.

The possession of child pornography carries a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Each count of receipt of child pornography carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.