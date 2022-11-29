STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Thanksgiving Day shooting has left one man in critical condition and police asking for help in the case.

Statesville officers responded to a call for help this past Thursday before 1 p.m. off Lakeview Drive.

When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Derryck Turner suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency personnel took Turner to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where he’s listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.