STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police say a teen suffered a gunshot wound to the head Thursday morning, and emergency personnel took the victim to Charlotte for medical help.

Police say they responded to shots fired at 212 Forest Hollow Drive around 12:28 a.m. On arrival, they found a 14-year-old victim with a head wound from gunfire.

Emergency personnel took the teenager to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for further evaluation and treatment after initial treatment.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Statesville Police Department secured the scene and started an investigation. They said they do not know the identity of the suspect remains unknown.

The Statesville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is seeking assistance from the community. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about this case should contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.