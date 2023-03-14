CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It is safe to say that in the last four years, a lot has changed in Charlotte.

One of the primary things that has shaped the Queen City is the number of people moving into the area. As a result of all the new residents, it’s led to rental and home prices going up significantly.

Those prices may be reflected in property revaluations going out at the end of this week.

Homeowner Patricia Boyer said, of the potential for a property valuation increase, “more than likely, I think it will. Last year, I noticed an increase.”

The Mecklenburg County Assessor’s Office said this week that they are expecting a significant increase in property valuations–58% for residential properties and 41% for commercial properties, and they wanted people to be aware to offset the amount of calls and questions they would be getting once people see the notices.

“I think we had 15,000 the last time we were at the re-valuation,” said Assessor Ken Joyner. “So, we’re expecting a very heavy response [this year].”

Joyner emphasized that once the notice goes out, it is the beginning of a process for city and county budgets. In many instances, once the process is complete, the tax percentages go down, leading to only a slight increase, no change, or a decrease in the taxes paid.

The process for county budgets will be finalized later on in the year.

For Boyer, she hopes that rates will not go up very much despite the house sales and development in her West Charlotte neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of people here who don’t necessarily have the things in life,” said Boyer. “We shouldn’t be worried about whether or not people can keep their home.”