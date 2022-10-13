CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man said he’d like to buy himself a new Cadillac after winning a $200,000 lottery prize on a scratch-off ticket, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Claude Walkup, 62, told lottery officials that he always loved Cadillacs.

“Now I can get myself one,” he said after cashing in his winning THE PRICE IS RIGHT ticket from a Murphy gas station on Ashley Road last weekend.

“I’m still having problems processing it,” Walkup said. “Nothing like this has ever happened to me before.”

The Charlotte man said he went home to catch the end of the Panthers game and then scratched his ticket.

“I’m still in awe,” he said. “It’s taking a while to sink in.”

Walkup claimed his prize in Raleigh Wednesday and took home $142,021 after state and federal taxes were withheld.

Lottery officials said THE PRICE IS RIGHT game debuted in October with four top prizes of $200,000. Three top prizes remain to be claimed.