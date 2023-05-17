CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A strong storm packing heavy winds and torrential rain has many residents in the area cleaning up Wednesday morning.

Multiple Gaston County schools will be closed on Wednesday due to storm damage from Tuesday evening, according to a spokesperson.

The following schools will be closed:

Cherryville Elementary School

W. Blaine Beam Intermediate School

John Chavis Middle School

Cherryville High School

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Officials say power outages, among other damages, were ultimately the reason for the closures.

Over 3,000 customers in Gaston County and over 1,000 customers in Lincoln County are also without power. Several schools in Cherryville will be closed on Wednesday due to storm damage and residents have been asked to stay inside.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, over 4,000 customers are still without power in Mecklenburg County after severe weather hit the area.

The outages are mainly centered off Mallard Creek Road, Mt. Holly Huntersville Road, and Scaleybark Road with over 800 outages each.