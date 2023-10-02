CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Authorities said they are investigating a potential water rescue and they’re actually pulling a car from the water.

The incident occurred near Old Plank Road just east of Brookshire Boulevard.

It’s not clear exactly what led up to that crash that sent the car into the water early Monday morning and there’s no word yet on any injuries. Queen City News was on scene and a tow truck could be seen pulling it back from the water, what appeared to be a white SUV.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were on scene and this remains an active investigation.