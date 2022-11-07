CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Arrest records revealed the suspect in sexual assault in northwest Charlotte had been arrested three times prior and under charges in the same category.

Octavis Wilson is jailed at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said he “brutally, physically, and sexually assaulted” a woman along Glenwood Drive and Tuckaseegee Road late Friday evening.

Octavis Wilson (Courtesy: CMPD)

Detention Center records show he was apprehended in Sept. on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted first-degree rape.

Before that, in Sept. 2021, he was arrested on two counts of attempted first-degree rape and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

In Feb. 2021, he was charged with three counts of assault on a female, three counts of communicating threats, and three counts of larceny from the person.

“I do frequently see these names come up more than once,” said Lisa Diefenderfer, staff attorney at Safe Alliance, which offers services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Diefenderfer did not specifically comment on the Wilson case but told us that repeat arrests are more likely with domestic violence and some attempted sexual violence cases because many are considered misdemeanors.

“We consider these lower-level offenses,” she said. “These are trademark domestic violence offenses, communicating threats, assault on a female. They are misdemeanors, and their bonds are generally set lower. We see it all the time. But what’s really scary is someone repeating those offenses over and over again but not really being accountable for them.”

Concerning the incident from Friday night, Wilson faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape, attempted second-degree forcible sexual offense, assault on a female, and sexual battery.