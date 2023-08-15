KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is in custody following an early morning incident in Kannapolis that involved the bomb squad, officials confirmed with Queen City News.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, which involved a traffic stop near South Main Street and Springway Drive, are unclear at this time.

A loud bang could be heard at the scene, but it’s still unclear what the bang was.

Multiple streets were closed for about three hours and were expected to be reopened by 6:30 a.m., Kannapolis city officials said.

Officers were later seen canvassing the front yard of a home off South Main Street.

The focus seemed to center around a red pickup truck, which was later towed from the scene.