CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team was called in for a barricaded person in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Saturday.

Officers responded to the incident during the morning hours near 3800 Griers Fork Drive.

Officers were attempting to peacefully de-escalate a barricaded subject. People in the area were encouraged to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.