CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team was called in for a barricaded person in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Saturday.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
Officers responded to the incident during the morning hours near 3800 Griers Fork Drive.
Officers were attempting to peacefully de-escalate a barricaded subject. People in the area were encouraged to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.
This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.