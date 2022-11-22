MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton teen in jail for a DWI charge also assaulted two officers on Nov. 13.

Wilbert Jonathan Miller, 18, assaulted two detention officers at the Magistrate’s Office. Miller got a 10-day jail sentence for contempt of court.

After getting booked at the jail, the teen injured the two officers. Authorities charged Miller with two counts of Felony Assault on a Detention Officer. The additional charges resulted in a $10,000 secured bond, and Miller is still in custody at the Burke County Jail.