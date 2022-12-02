TEGA CAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “Where is Scott? Where is Scott?!”

Neighbors in Tega Cay are looking for Councilman Scott Shirley. He called for a meeting at city hall with town citizens early Friday afternoon — to discuss his controversial comments over the past year.

“We had always thought he’d done some reckless things before he was running for office, then he won,” Dann Dunn said. “We thought he would mature and take the governing job seriously, but unfortunately, he still goes off like a loose cannon whenever someone challenges him,” says Dann Dunn.

But when neighbors arrived to challenge Shirley in council chambers — the building was closed, and Shirley wasn’t there.

We called the councilman to hear his side of the story. But he didn’t respond.

“I definitely wanted to get off work early to show my support because this is not; he is not representing Tega Cay at all. I lived here for 22 years; this is not who we are. This is a nonpartisan laid back community, and we certainly do not want that type of representation coming from Scott Shirley. It’s embarrassing, and it’s humiliating,” said Ruthie Smith.

“Well, I think it’s kind of comical that they posted a sign that they closed city hall early just for this today,” Christoph Halberson said. “It shows just how much they’re willing to talk to the public about this.”

Neighbors arrived at city hall to see a sign on the door that read, “City Hall is closed due to short staffing and illness. We will resume normal operations on Monday, Dec. 5.”

One of Shirley’s posts that riled neighbors started by saying, “Dear Mr. President, a.k.a pedophile Joe.”

Another post from Shirley’s Facebook page references the home break-in and hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

One commenter responded: “Is this the kind of compassion and respect that I should expect from a child of God?”

The councilman clapped back.

“He is a disgusting old man, a sexual deviet [sic], a serial DUI offender, and (a) menace to public safety and society. He got what he asked for. That is the difference between me and many, like accountability for people’s actions. That is Godly,” Shirley said.

Neighbors say they will address Shirley at the next council meeting on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.