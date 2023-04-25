BALLANTYNE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Come September, construction sounds will be replaced with musical performances at a state-of-the-art amphitheater in Ballantyne.

“We posted the announcement on social, and the engagement has just been incredible!”

Punk Rock Bands All Time Low and Gym Class Heroes will perform live on September 26th, helping to set the tone for this 535-acre property currently under construction.

“It’s a 3,500-person capacity venue,” said Hailey Rorie, director of community relations at Northwood Office. “Outdoor, tiered lawn, dedicated food truck parking, concessions,” she listed, “we have a high-tech sound and lighting system, we have a dedicated green room space.”

Construction for The Amp wraps up this summer, but the larger project, Ballantyne Reimagined, will continue for years.

Northwood office believes they’re tapping into something residents in south Charlotte have wanted for a while.

“The entire project is just so amazing for this community,” Rorie told Queen City News. “The dining and retail district is opening early next year; we have OMB coming with their one-acre beer garden at the bowl, we have more retail announcements coming soon, really unique dining experiences, some soft goods retailers coming within the next year.”

Here’s the timeline:

Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on the 6-acre stream park, which will open this summer.

The Amp will open in late summer or early fall.

Retail and dining options will start opening in early 2024.

The plan for the campus is to become an economic driver for the Ballantyne community.

“We just want to be that go-to source for quality fun, meaningful experiences,” Rorie said. “We’re all about bringing the community together, and The Amp is just one example of that.”

Regarding getting tickets to All Time Low and Gym Class Heroes – VIP tickets go on sale tomorrow and general admission at 10 a.m. on Friday. The park, Ballantyne’s Backyard, already attracts a few thousand people with their cover bands, so organizers are anticipating tickets to concerts at The Amp to sell out.