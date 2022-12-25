CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newborns were in the holiday spirit this weekend with their parents away from home and at an area hospital to celebrate Christmas weekend.

Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill hosted the weekend event for families and an opportunity for parents to show off their new additions.

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Aneisha Heath, manager of the NICU. “We do something similar for other holidays, such as Halloween and Valentine’s Day.”