CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Until this fire on I-95 in Philadelphia and the call for a temporary replacement, the nation didn’t know much about Aero Aggregates, North America and the material the company makes.

“An ultra-lightweight fill that is free draining but can support roadways and other significant loading,” said chief technical officer, Theresa Loux with Aero Aggregates North America.

The material is recycled glass, it’s ground into a powder, mixed with a foaming agent, and when it cools, the material breaks into rocks used by many transportation departments across the nation to fill holes and build major roadways.

“Foam glass is used very frequently where, in construction, you need to build over soft soils, you need to build over utilities, or you need to reduce loads on structure abutments or retaining walls, that sort of thing,” added Loux.

An NCDOT spokesperson wrote that the department started researching Aero Aggregates in 2019, and the state is using the material to fill some of the roadways in south Charlotte on the I-485 express lane project. When talking about using the product, the spokesperson wrote, “Engineers determined the backfill where the weight of [the] standard stone was not the best option, given the underground features like sanitary sewer and culverts.”

The material is 85 percent lighter and able to handle the traffic load.

“Most of the work is all below grade,” said Loux. “So you’re seeing the ground surface and all of our work happened or at least a lot of it happens below the ground surface.”

Aero Aggregates is working with several transportation departments currently and when the third plant in California is online the company will be recycling 500 million bottles from landfills each year.

The I-485 project is expected to be completed in 2024