GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Government agencies across the Carolinas use social media to share information and connect with their communities.

“We want to make sure that we are doing a good job of connecting with people, getting information out that they need to know,” Gaston County Director of Communications Adam Gaub said.

Gaston County uses Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to spread news quickly to residents.

Now, there is another app available.

After downloading the Threads app Thursday morning, the county made its first post on the Meta-owned app. Following a decline in engagement on Twitter, Gaub says he sees Threads as an opportunity to reach more people.

“We pretty quickly realized that this is a place that we want to be,” he said.

The York County Sheriff’s Office also made their first Threads post Thursday.

York County Sheriff Office’s first Threads post, with Deputy and Public Information Office Trent Feris, right, and Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

“What are you going to put on your first Thread?” York County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Trent Faris asked as he launched an account. “I photoshopped that really quick and said, ‘Hey, sheriff, look at this.’ He goes, ‘What is that?’ I said, ‘It’s Threads,’ [He said] ‘Oh okay,’ and that’s about it.”

While the sheriff’s office had some fun with their first post, they plan to use it like Twitter to share urgent updates in real time.

“It is going to be another avenue for us to maintain our presence on social media because that is the best affective way for us to communicate to the people here in York County,” Faris said.

Some agencies in North Carolina are holding off on threads, like the City of Charlotte.

A spokesperson with the city told Queen City News, its IT department has to approve of all social media apps by departments.

“I could understand how a government agency or a highly regulated corporation in the financial sector could have some hesitations in starting to actively use it immediately without further research,” said Tyler Mount, digital strategy expert and owner of Henry Street Create.

Mount says the new app combines all of the advantages of Twitter without the “wild west” approach and algorithm.

He is encouraging his clients to make accounts.

“I would say that the majority of my clients say, ‘I wish I was there on day one,” Mount said. “’I wish I was on TikTok day one. I wish I was on Instagram day one, boy how things would be different.’ This is their opportunity.”

Mount says even if agencies don’t want to post on Threads, creating an account now would prevent their name from being taken.