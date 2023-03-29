CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Novant Health has confirmed that three executive employees have been laid off.

In total 50 positions were affected, including the below:

Jesse Cureton, Executive Vice President and Chief Consumer Officer

Angela Yochem, Executive Vice President Chief Transformation and Digital Officer

Paula Dean Kranz, Vice President, Innovation Enablement

A spokesperson with Novant Health wrote, “In a continued effort to prioritize our patients and support the team members who care for them, we made the difficult decision to scale back some departments across the organization, including some members of our executive team.”

According to their LinkedIn profiles, Cureton has been with Novant for over 10 years and Yochem for over 5 years.