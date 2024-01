CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were taken to a hospital after a wreck on I-85 Sunday night, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC).

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on New Year’s Eve near North Graham Street, according to DriveNC.gov.

Charlotte Fire crews are responding to multiple vehicle accidents across the Charlotte area tonight. Please stay safe this New Year’s Eve, so you and those you love make it home alive. pic.twitter.com/tJKWAXW5g7 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 31, 2023

MEDIC says three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the incident or if any charges will be filed.