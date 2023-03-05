CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools wants $3 billion for building replacements and repairs. Commissioners are considering their request and the tax increases to pay for them.

The ballot measure could have people living and working in the county bear a $3 billion tax burden over the next 5 to 7 years.

Outdated facilities put CMS student achievement potential and their safety at risk. Their county counterparts may ask for some compromise before putting the issue on the November ballot. District officials are proposing the most expensive public school bond issue in North Carolina history, more than $2.99 billion to fund about 30 major projects.

Some officials question whether the improvement plan is going to be equitable district-wide. “We were trying to address the most egregious needs and where they shake out,” one board member said during Saturday’s special meeting.

The capital improvement plan only covers building costs, not operating expenses. So CMS officials may have to prioritize which new or replacement facilities get done. “First, the county commission is going to have to set a number and once that number is set, CMS is going to have to decide which projects,” another member in the meeting said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

CMS Board Member Lenora Shipp also addressed the proposal. “We went from 125 projects to 40 projects to 30 projects, so we already knew we had to scale down. So we’re going to make it work.”

School board officials reminded council members of another potential problem, the cost of waiting. For example, they estimate a new school may cost $130 million in 2024, but the same design would have cost $52 million to build if they had built it in 2010. The county’s short outline of some other responsibilities that the board has to balance this year includes new project requests for jails, libraries, and parks.

Homeowners’ tax bills could be affected by about $500 in 2025.