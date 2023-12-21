CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officers and administrators with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are stepping away from their normal daily beats to give away some toys to families and children who are in need of some financial support this holiday season.

After collecting toy donations throughout December, a dedication ceremony and toy send-off event will be held Thursday morning at Salvation Army on North Tryon Street.

CMPD has held the toy drive since 1974 and thousands of families around Charlotte have benefitted from the event.