CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in the 1300 block of West W.T. Harris Boulevard, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, August 7, firefighters said they saw smoke from outside the building. Less than 10 minutes later, the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm fire.

Fire officials say 60 firefighters were able to control the fire in 90 minutes. No injuries were reported.