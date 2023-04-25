GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two businesses were believed to be the target in an arson investigation overnight, Gaston County Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. at a strip mall at 3335 York Highway on Tuesday.

An initial investigation by the Gaston County Fire Marshal’s Office revealed the cause to be arson and the police were contacted.

Two separate businesses were believed to be targeted using an improvised incendiary device, which could also be described as an explosive device. Two separate fires were set, according to the police report.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the police at 704-861-8000.