DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two children were tragically killed in a Sunday night residential fire, just a week before the Christmas holiday was set to arrive.

The Catawba County Fire Marshal said fire officials investigated the structure fire in the area of 5005 Grassy Creek Road on Sunday evening around 9 p.m with visible smoke and flames coming from the home. One witness tells Queen City News three children were in the home, and just one of those children made it out.

Two fatalities, children under the age of 18, died as a result of the fire. Officials say the fire cause was accidental due to an electrical issue and was deemed accidental.

Catawba County officials are not releasing additional information about the individuals involved. Queen City News is working to learn more about the fire.