QUEEN CITY NEWS – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to two deadly wrecks this weekend in the area.

Troopers responded to the first incident around 4:10 p.m. on Arey Road in Iredell County by Arey Road near Wallace Springs Road. Statesville resident Andrew Wanat, 27, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. An initial investigation revealed Wanat’s Toyota sedan ran off the road and overturned after striking a ditch when he was ejected from his vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the trooper’s report.

The second wreck occurred around 4:40 p.m. in Burke County on SC 181. Matthews resident Samuel Reyes-Luna, 20, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Reyes-Luna’s motorcycle traveled off the road and struck a tree when he was then ejected. Excessive speed is suspected in the deadly wreck, according to the trooper’s report.