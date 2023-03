DOT officials cleared a wreck on I-77 North near Carowinds, but the area is now suffering from backups.

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple lanes have reopened following an accident Friday morning along Interstate-77 northbound.

By 7:30 a.m. Friday, traffic was starting to move, but backups went past Mile Marker 86.

No word on what caused the accident at this time or if any injuries were reported.