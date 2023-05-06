CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An unattended candle set a home in north Charlotte on fire overnight, the Charlotte Fire Department said on Saturday.

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the incident at a two-story home near 6300 Pink Dogwood Lane in north Charlotte.

The blaze was controlled within 20 minutes by 30 firefighters. No injuries were reported.

An initial investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be accidental due to an unattended candle, fire officials said.

Damage was estimated at about $33,000.