CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The days of all-nighters spent getting that college paper done on time could be a thing of the past.

It’s a new high-tech phenomenon that is both impressive and concerning.

Plagiarism has been a top concern at college campuses for decades.

“It’s changed really dramatically the past couple of years,” UNC-Charlotte Associate Professor of Psychology Sara Levens said.

Queen City News introduced Levens to ChatGPT. San Francisco-based Open AI, a research and development company, created the website. Elon Musk is one of the company’s founders but reportedly left the board in 2018.

Users can type in any research topic, and within seconds the artificial intelligence completes its assignment free of charge.

“Write a paper on social media and adolescent depression that is over 700 words with citations,” Levens typed into the website prompt.

While the outcome looked legitimate, Levens said there were red flags.

“The information provided here is really general. It doesn’t include actual any information in terms of the details and evidence from our class discussions,” Levens said. “Students are required to present evidentiary support to back up their statements, and none of that is here.”

While a college professor reviewing in-depth topics can identify AI writing, that might be different for lower-level courses, where issues are broader.

“I would be a lot more concerned for high school because of the basic information being presented,” Levens said. “I think it definitely brings larger long-term questions for the education systems broadly.”

Queen City News contacted Open AI for an interview about its AI technology. The company did not get back by this story’s deadline.