UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New research reveals private well water in Union County may be contaminated with substances that could make you sick.

Ernest Angrum is a part of the 25% of the population countywide that uses well water. He is an avid gardener and waters his 97 tomato plants daily at home. He received a letter six months ago that offered free well water testing.

“It wasn’t the first time I’d seen a letter like that over the years,” Angrum said. “I’ve seen it two or three times in the past.”

UNC-Chapel Hill Superfund Research Program, Union County Environmental Health Division, and Clean Water for North Carolina partnered to test private well water for heavy metals like lead, arsenic, cadmium, and copper.

The Environmental Protection Agency says high levels of heavy metals can be toxic, leading to health issues like cancer and intestinal failure. Representatives from the research say the households with elevated levels of contaminants were notified of their results and given resources for follow-up testing and treatment options. Households were also given a phone number that they could call to speak to a member of the research team to address any of their questions.

Angrum tests his well water less often because he has a filter. He wants to get his water from the county instead of the well.

“Because it’s treated, it should be pretty much trouble-free; I’m sure they test that quite regularly,” Angrum said.

He hopes this latest research paves the way for public water as he maintains his home and garden.

“If I had county water, I could water to my heart’s content,” Angrum said.

The group will reveal the results on May 24 at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom and in person at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Simpson Event Center, located at 307 Cultivation Circle, Monroe, N.C., 28112.

The meeting is open to the public, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions.