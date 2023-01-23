Joshua O. Mungo and Tyler Sturdivant for the break-ins and vehicle thefts.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Union County Sheriff’s Department charged two men in a string of early January car break-ins.

Deputies and detectives started an investigation into several Indian Trail and Wesley Chapel area break-ins. Multiple residents called 911 to report the break-ins and stolen personal property during the overnight hours.

During the break-in series, deputies learned that two of the stolen vehicles came from homes in the area. As for the vehicle break-ins, deputies noted the cars had unlocked doors.

After two weeks, the UCSO’s Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) identified and criminally charged 19-year-old Joshua O. Mungo and 23-year-old Tyler Sturdivant for the break-ins and vehicle thefts.

Mungo has had previous arrests on numerous occasions for property theft, assaults, and animal abuse. Both men face over 20 separate criminal offenses related to this series of motor vehicle break-ins.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Mungo is currently in custody at the Union County Jail and is under a secured $50,000 bond.

Mecklenburg County arrested Sturdivant for the offenses. He went before a local judicial official and jailed under a secured bond of $35,000. Sturdivant is no longer in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Jail.